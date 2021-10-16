‘Coal crisis has abated in Maharashtra, no danger of load shedding’

The coal crisis has abated in Maharashtra and there is no danger of load shedding, Sanjay Khandare, Chairman and Managing Director of MAHAGENCO, has told The Indian Express.

Khandare said the state had begun getting more coal in October than the previous month.

He said the crisis was caused by an increase in demand for local coal after prices of imported coal skyrocketed, which caused a shortage in supply.

“It is not very serious now. The situation has improved in the last one week. It was precarious in September and the first week of October. We have handled it very well… We were getting 17 to 18 rakes of coal in September and we get 22 to 24 rakes now. We got 70,000 metric tonnes of coal in September and now we are getting anywhere (in the region of) 1.1 lakh metric tonnes of coal,” he said.

Maharashtra’s coal demand also increased in September due to an increase in demand for power in the state last month, Khandare said.

Last week, five plants were closed due to the coal shortage. This week, a 210 MW plant at Nashik and 210 MW plant at Bhusaval are closed. They would start soon as the situation improves, Khandare said.

“There will be no loadshedding… even during the worst times, there was no load shedding and our distribution company was procuring (power) at higher costs from private companies,” he said.