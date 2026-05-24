Coaching class associations to protest at Azad Maidan, seek crackdown on JEE-NEET institutes
The associations alleged that a handful of coaching institutes linked to the ongoing NEET paper-leak controversy have damaged the reputation of the broader coaching industry, which they claim has supported students for decades.
The associations alleged that a handful of coaching institutes linked to the ongoing NEET paper-leak controversy have damaged the reputation of the broader coaching industry, which they claim has supported students for decades.
Coaching class associations from across Maharashtra have come together under a common platform to hold a day-long protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan next week, demanding stricter action against integrated coaching institutes linked to junior colleges for JEE and NEET preparations.
The consortium, comprising nine coaching class owners’ associations from different parts of the state, has also sought the introduction of biometric attendance systems in junior colleges to ensure regular attendance of both students and teachers, instead of classes being effectively replaced by coaching sessions conducted through tie-ups with private institutes.
The associations alleged that a handful of coaching institutes linked to the ongoing NEET paper-leak controversy have damaged the reputation of the broader coaching industry, which they claim has supported students for decades. With growing public scrutiny and increasing calls for tighter regulation following the controversy, coaching class operators fear stricter government action and possible closures.
“We are not against regulations. Our only demand is that our voice should be represented in the body that finalises the regulatory framework for coaching classes,” said Bandopant Bhuyar, spokesperson for the consortium.
Bhuyar claimed it was the integrated coaching institutes that had opposed regulation. “A regulatory framework would impose limits on student intake and other operational aspects, which would impact their business model,” he said.
He added that concerns over the integrated coaching system have repeatedly been raised with the government, but without any response.
“Several associations have consistently flagged the unchecked expansion of integrated coaching systems across Maharashtra. But the government has never paid attention to the concerns raised by us,” Bhuyar said.
Explaining the model, he said several NEET and JEE coaching institutes partner with lesser-known junior colleges, allowing students to bypass regular college lectures and focus almost entirely on entrance exam preparation.
“They charge exorbitant fees under these arrangements and aggressively market their rankers after JEE and NEET results through large-scale advertisements,” he alleged.
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The consortium also pointed out that discussions on regulating coaching institutes in Maharashtra have remained pending for over a decade. According to Bhuyar, the issue first came up formally in 2016-17, following which a 12-member committee was constituted to recommend a regulatory framework.
“The committee submitted its draft recommendations in 2018. Since then, there has been no progress,” said Bhuyar, who was also a member of the committee.
Prajesh Trotsky, president of the Maharashtra Class Owners Association (MCOA), said the last major development came in 2025, when the state government indicated plans to frame regulations on the lines of the Centre’s 2024 guidelines for coaching institutes.
“States like Bihar have already formulated their own regulatory frameworks based on the Centre’s guidelines. But Maharashtra has seen no movement so far. We are not opposing regulation; we only want representation in the committee framing the rules so that our perspective is considered,” Trotsky said.
Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra.
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