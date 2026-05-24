Coaching class associations to protest at Azad Maidan, seek crackdown on JEE-NEET institutes

The associations alleged that a handful of coaching institutes linked to the ongoing NEET paper-leak controversy have damaged the reputation of the broader coaching industry, which they claim has supported students for decades.

Coaching class associations from across Maharashtra have come together under a common platform to hold a day-long protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan next week, demanding stricter action against integrated coaching institutes linked to junior colleges for JEE and NEET preparations.

The consortium, comprising nine coaching class owners’ associations from different parts of the state, has also sought the introduction of biometric attendance systems in junior colleges to ensure regular attendance of both students and teachers, instead of classes being effectively replaced by coaching sessions conducted through tie-ups with private institutes.

The associations alleged that a handful of coaching institutes linked to the ongoing NEET paper-leak controversy have damaged the reputation of the broader coaching industry, which they claim has supported students for decades. With growing public scrutiny and increasing calls for tighter regulation following the controversy, coaching class operators fear stricter government action and possible closures.