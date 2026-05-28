Coaching class associations demand crackdown on integrated coaching after NEET row

Apart from urging the government to bring back some importance to the Class 12 marks so that students will attend junior colleges, the consortium has also demanded strict action against teachers who are full-time employees in schools or colleges but also teach in coaching classes.

Private coaching class owners associations from across Maharashtra on Wednesday demanded strict regulations to curb integrated coaching system claiming that this model along with other unchecked aspects have encouraged malpractices in the industry exposed by the NEET paper leak.

Under the banner of State Consortium of Coaching Teachers and Institutes (SCCTI) representatives of nine coaching associations from across Maharashtra staged a day-long protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Wednesday. Condemning the NEET paper leak, they demanded strict action against those involved but also submitted a charter of demands to the state government highlighting the issues in the system to press for the urgent need of regulations on coaching classes.