Coaching class associations demand crackdown on integrated coaching after NEET row

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Private coaching class owners associations from across Maharashtra on Wednesday demanded strict regulations to curb integrated coaching system claiming that this model along with other unchecked aspects have encouraged malpractices in the industry exposed by the NEET paper leak.
Under the banner of State Consortium of Coaching Teachers and Institutes (SCCTI) representatives of nine coaching associations from across Maharashtra staged a day-long protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Wednesday. Condemning the NEET paper leak, they demanded strict action against those involved but also submitted a charter of demands to the state government highlighting the issues in the system to press for the urgent need of regulations on coaching classes.
Further demanding that government must establish a coaching class council on lines of medical or bar councils, they highlighted other issues such as dual teacher who are faculty members from schools or colleges but also work in private coaching classes and reduced importance for Class 12 marks with heavy dependence on NEET/JEE like competitive exams for entrance procedures.
“Within the coaching industry, there is a difference between ordinary coaching class operators and large corporate-style coaching institutes hat have huge student strength, excessively large batch sizes, tie-ups with colleges, and misleading or deceptive advertisements that misguide students and parents. If a law is introduced to curb such malpractices, we would support it,” stated the charter of demand submitted by the consortium.
Demanding the need for biometric attendance in junior colleges, spokesperson of the consortium, Bandopant Bhuyar, said, “These integrated coaching institutes merely register students with junior colleges through tie-up arrangements to attend only coaching class lectures. Government approved junior colleges allow this tie-ups as they get to charge Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per student, and earn profit without having to provide any teaching support.”
Apart from urging the government to bring back some importance to the Class 12 marks so that students will attend junior colleges, the consortium has also demanded strict action against teachers who are full-time employees in schools or colleges but also teach in coaching classes. “If they are involved in the paper-setting process there is certainly a conflict of interest. Additionally, such teachers can force their students to join their coaching classes to score well,” said Santosh Vaskar, president of the Consortium.
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