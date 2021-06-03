Co-inmates of Stan Swamy who attended to him test negative

Swamy was shifted to Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai after directions from the Bombay High Court on Friday for 15 days. Following this, he tested positive for Covid-19.

Days after Father Stan Swamy tested positive for Covid-19, two of his co-inmates who were attending to him, tested negative at Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

Swamy, the 84-year old Jesuit priest arrested in the Elgaar Parishad case, requires assistance to complete his daily chores in jail.

One of his co-accused, Arun Ferreira, and another inmate usually help him in jail.

“After Father Swamy tested positive, we conducted rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests on both Ferreira and another inmate who were in close proximity with him. Both have tested negative. Their RT-PCR test results were received on Wednesday,” said a jail official from Taloja.

Swamy was shifted to Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai after directions from the Bombay High Court on Friday for 15 days. Following this, he tested positive for Covid-19.

He was given the first dose of vaccine in Taloja jail on May 18.

Last month, during a hearing on his interim bail plea before the Bombay High Court, Swamy had requested that he be released as his condition had deteriorated in the last eight months.

Swamy was arrested last October by the National Investigation Agency for allegedly being a member of the banned CPI (Maoist).