scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Co-accused of Telgi in petrol adulteration case gets 5 days’ imprisonment

The court found Alimuthu Durairaj Ravichandar guilty under charges of criminal conspiracy and relevant provisions of the Essential Commodities Act.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: August 11, 2022 9:51:48 pm
Alimuthu Durairaj Ravichandar was sentenced to one year in jail but since he had already spent two years and two months in jail in 2007 and 2013 when the case was filed, the court considered the one-year period of punishment as already undergone.(File)

A MAN booked in a petrol and diesel adulteration case as a co-accused of Abdul Karim Telgi, convicted as the kingpin in the multi-crore fake stamp case, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five days of imprisonment on Thursday.

Alimuthu Durairaj Ravichandar told the court on Wednesday that he wanted to plead guilty. The court found him guilty under charges of criminal conspiracy and relevant provisions of the Essential Commodities Act.

More from Mumbai

He was sentenced to one year in jail but since he had already spent two years and two months in jail in 2007 and 2013 when the case was filed, the court considered the one-year period of punishment as already undergone.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’Premium
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where allPremium
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 09:49:48 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

2

Economy losing money, freebies distribution a 'serious issue': Supreme Court

3

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

4

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

5

Video of cop complaining about ‘poor quality mess food’ goes viral, probe ordered

Featured Stories

My India, my Pakistan
My India, my Pakistan
What the Pope should say to India
What the Pope should say to India
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he,...
Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he,...
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes
Why Nitish felt the absence of Sushil Modi, 'Jaitley channel’

Why Nitish felt the absence of Sushil Modi, 'Jaitley channel’

Premium
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes

Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes

KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series against Zimbabwe

KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series against Zimbabwe

An amigo from Mexico: The President who wants PM Modi in a peace panel

An amigo from Mexico: The President who wants PM Modi in a peace panel

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop Advani's rath yatra
Rewind & Replay

Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop Advani's rath yatra

Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO
Exclusive

Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement