Co-accused of Telgi in petrol adulteration case gets 5 days’ imprisonment

A MAN booked in a petrol and diesel adulteration case as a co-accused of Abdul Karim Telgi, convicted as the kingpin in the multi-crore fake stamp case, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five days of imprisonment on Thursday.

Alimuthu Durairaj Ravichandar told the court on Wednesday that he wanted to plead guilty. The court found him guilty under charges of criminal conspiracy and relevant provisions of the Essential Commodities Act.

He was sentenced to one year in jail but since he had already spent two years and two months in jail in 2007 and 2013 when the case was filed, the court considered the one-year period of punishment as already undergone.