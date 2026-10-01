CNG prices hiked: Mumbai Metropolitan Region to now pay more from October 1

MGL said the latest price revision would partially offset the increase in the cost of input gas (File photo)

Residents across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will have to pay more to purchase Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) from October 1, after Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) hiked the prices by Re 1. The company has attributed the CNG price hike to a rise in input gas costs. With the latest revision, CNG supplied by MGL will now cost Rs 89 per kg from Thursday.

According to MGL, the increase has been necessitated by the rise in prices of domestically produced gas and imported Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG), amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

The company also said that a larger share of the increase in demand for CNG was being met through spot RLNG – the prices of which have also risen. With the rise in prices, MGL had to procure imported RLNG at higher costs, increasing its overall input expenses.