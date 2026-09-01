CNG prices hiked by Rs 2, PNG up Re 1 across MMR from today, September 1

Citing rising input costs, MGL has hiked the CNG prices by Rs 2 per kg and domestic DPNG by Re 1 per standard cubic metre (SCM), effective today. (PTI/File)

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Domestic Piped Natural Gas (DPNG) will get costlier in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MR) from today, September 1, after Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) announced a price hike.

Citing rising input costs, MGL has hiked the CNG prices by Rs 2 per kg and domestic DPNG by Re 1 per standard cubic metre (SCM), effective today.

The revised rates stand at Rs 88 per kg for CNG and Rs 53 per SCM for DPNG.

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According to MGL, the price increase was necessitated by the ongoing West Asia crisis, which has directly escalated input gas prices linked to international indices.

According to the company, a larger portion of the rising demand for CNG was met through spot regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG), the price of which has also increased. Consequently, MGL has had to source RLNG at higher costs, pushing up its overall input expenses.