Mahanagar Gas Limited hikes CNG price by Rs 2.66/kg

Amid rising fuel prices, the Mahanagar Gas Limited has increased the basic price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs. 2.66 per kilogram and domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by Rs.1.89 per Standard Cubic Meter (SCM) from midnight of October 1.

Due to this, the revised delivered prices inclusive of all taxes of CNG and Domestic PNG in and around Mumbai will be Rs. 49.61/kg and Rs. 29.40/SCM (Slab 1) and Rs. 35.00/SCM (Slab 2) respectively, in place of earlier Rs. 46.17/kg and Rs. 27.25/SCM (Slab 1) and Rs. 32.85/SCM (Slab 2) respectively.

“This increase would have a marginal impact of Rs. 0.10/kmand Rs. 0.13/km on the per km running costs of auto rickshaws and taxis, respectively. Even after the above revision, MGL’s CNG still continues to be a very attractive proposition and offers savings of about 61 per cent and 38 per cent as compared to petrol and diesel respectively at current price levels in Mumbai,” a statement from MGL read.

In Mumbai, petrol cost Rs. 91.08 per liter and diesel cost Rs. 79.40 per liter on Monday.

Taxi unions have requested transport secretary to reduce the prices for them.

“They must reduce the price to Rs. 25 per kilogram from taxi drivers. This is the third time MGL has increased the price of CNG in this year. It is hitting our business,” A L Quadros, taxi unions leader said.

