CM’s double standards on Maratha reservation exposed: Fadnavis

Fadnavis said the Maratha reservation under SEBC elicited support from all political parties, including Congress and NCP, in 2018. But after Supreme Court struck it down, the chief minister was saying it had flaws, he added.

THE BJP on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for his “double standards” on Maratha reservation.

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said, “When we gave Maratha reservation under Socially and Educationally Backward Communities (SEBC) Act in 2018, the Shiv Sena was our alliance partner and approved the decision and supported it. They had even gone a step ahead to claim the credit for fulfilling the reservation promise through the Act passed in Assembly and council.”

“It is strange those who were with us in power when SEBC Act was enacted had not only supported it but took the credit. But same people are now questioning the Act and finding flaws and saying it was not foolproof. It shows their double standards,” Fadnavis said.

He added that ideally, the state government should have evolved a strategy to pursue the matter in the apex court and seen how it could restore the reservation.