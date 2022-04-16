CM’s brother-in-law laundered Rs 29.62 crore, says Somaiya

BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya on Friday alleged that a company linked to Shridhar Patankar, brother-in-law of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has indulged in money laundering of Rs 29.62 crore.

Speaking to mediapersons, Somaiya said, “Shreeji Homes, a partnership firm with one of its partners as Shridhar Patankar, has been involved in money laundering of Rs 29.62 crore. The company has constructed a building at Dadar’s Shivaji Park. The other partners in Shreeji include two companies and all the black money related to Thackeray’s family has been parked in Shreeji Homes.”

“Uddhav Thackeray should reply to these new facts that have emerged,” he added.

Somaiya said that Hawala operator Nandkishor Chaturvedi, who has been wanted in several cases of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), is not traceable. He demanded an answer from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on the whereabouts of Chaturvedi and why he has still not been declared as an “absconder” officially.

Earlier, Somaiya had alleged that Chaturvedi was involved in financial dealings with Aaditya Thackeray and Tejas Thackeray and helped Shridhar Patankar in hiding black money. “I have lodged complaints with the ED and the Income Tax department in Delhi and Mumbai on Chaturvedi going missing,” said Somaiya.

He also questioned MVA’s alleged non-action against Praveen Kalme, who was working in Minister Jitendra Avhad’s office and facing an FIR for “stealing” papers from Slum Rehabilitation Authority’s office. “Has Kalme fled the country? Why is the government not able to trace him?” said Somaiya.