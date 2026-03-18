Maharashtra CM urges film fraternity not to panic after attack on Rohit Shetty’s residence

The Chief Minister was responding to concerns raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sachin Ahir regarding the alleged targeting of high-profile individuals and the growing sense of fear among them. (Express Photo)

Amid rising concerns over the safety of film personalities, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday urged celebrities in Mumbai not to panic following the recent firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence.

“I appeal to celebrities to not get scared. We will not let Mumbai move towards gang wars,” Fadnavis said in the Legislative Council, assuring that adequate security measures are in place.

The Chief Minister was responding to concerns raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sachin Ahir regarding the alleged targeting of high-profile individuals and the growing sense of fear among them.

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Fadnavis identified the prime accused as Shubham Lonkar, an operative linked to the Bishnoi gang. “His brother has already been arrested, and Lonkar, who is currently abroad, will be arrested soon,” he said, adding that the accused hails from Akola and has a history of issuing threats to political leaders.