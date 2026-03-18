Maharashtra CM urges film fraternity not to panic after attack on Rohit Shetty’s residence

Fadnavis assures swift action against Bishnoi gang operatives, says Mumbai will not slip into gang violence

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Mar 18, 2026 01:36 PM IST
devendra fadnavisThe Chief Minister was responding to concerns raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sachin Ahir regarding the alleged targeting of high-profile individuals and the growing sense of fear among them. (Express Photo)
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Amid rising concerns over the safety of film personalities, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday urged celebrities in Mumbai not to panic following the recent firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence.

“I appeal to celebrities to not get scared. We will not let Mumbai move towards gang wars,” Fadnavis said in the Legislative Council, assuring that adequate security measures are in place.

The Chief Minister was responding to concerns raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sachin Ahir regarding the alleged targeting of high-profile individuals and the growing sense of fear among them.

Also Read | How a CCTV grab unmasked ‘shooter’ in Rohit Shetty house firing case

Fadnavis identified the prime accused as Shubham Lonkar, an operative linked to the Bishnoi gang. “His brother has already been arrested, and Lonkar, who is currently abroad, will be arrested soon,” he said, adding that the accused hails from Akola and has a history of issuing threats to political leaders.

He also informed the House that Maharashtra has sought custody of Anmol Bishnoi, who is currently in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). “Once NIA custody ends, we will take him into our custody as he is wanted in multiple cases in Mumbai,” Fadnavis said.

According to details shared earlier by the Chief Minister, the incident occurred on the night of February 1, when an unidentified person fired five rounds outside Shetty’s residence in Juhu. One bullet struck a glass panel of the building, and fragments along with empty shells were recovered.

The case, initially registered at Juhu Police Station, was later transferred to the Crime Branch. Investigators have seized CCTV footage, the suspected firearm, the vehicle used, and mobile phones linked to the accused.

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So far, 13 individuals have been arrested in connection with the case. Of them, 12 are in judicial custody, while one remains in police custody. A search is ongoing for three more accused.

Security has since been tightened around Shetty’s residence, with increased patrolling, checkpoints, and preventive action against habitual offenders in sensitive areas, officials said.

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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