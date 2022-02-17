CM, Union minister to inaugurate Belapur jetty, water taxi services today

Belapur jetty ahead of inauguration of the water taxi project and the new passenger terminal at CBD Belapur on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

THE MUMBAI water taxi services promising connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai will be inaugurated on Thursday by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The inaugural event will be done virtually. While Thackeray will be inaugurating the newly constructed Belapur jetty, Sonowal will flag off the water taxi services. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will also be present at the function along with the Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde.

One central and two state agencies — the Mumbai Port Trust, Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) and CIDCO — worked in tandem on the project.

According to officials, the work on the Belapur Jetty was started in January 2019 and the project was completed by September 2021 at a cost of Rs 8.37 crore. The jetty was built under the Sagarmala programme with equal funding by the Centre and state government. It has a parking area for 75 cars and 85 two-wheelers. An official said that so far, three water taxi routes have been finalised to start the water taxi services between Domestic Cruise Terminal at Ferry Wharf Mazgaon in South Mumbai and the terminals at Belapur, in Navi Mumbai, Belapur and Elephanta Caves, and Belapur and JNPT.

An MMB official said four operators will be running the services and will use speed boats for water taxis and catamarans for mass transportation. The water taxi service is being started with eight boats, including seven speedboats with a capacity of 10 to 30 passengers each and a catamaran with a capacity of 56.

On fares, an official said, “One of the operators is charging Rs 290 between DCT and Belapur through catamaran and there will also be a monthly pass of Rs 12,000 for the same route. The catamarans will reach their destination in 40-50 minutes.”

The inland water service will cut down travel time from 1.5 hours to 45 minutes, officials said.