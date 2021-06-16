CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet Maratha leaders over quota issue today, says minister Patil

Patil said rural development minister Hasan Mushrif has already spoken to the CM about the meeting, confirming he has given his approval for it. (File)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will on Thursday hold a meeting with members of the Maratha community, led by Parliamentarian Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, to discuss their demand for restoration of reservation to the community, minister of state Satej Patil said on Wednesday.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, Public Works Department minister Ashok Chavan and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil along with other ministers will be present at the meeting, Patil, who is also the guardian minister for Kolhapur, said.

The announcement came on a day the Maratha community began a silent protest at the Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Samadhi Sthal in Kolhapur, among other places in the state, to press for their demands.

“The government is positive about resolving the Maratha community’s demands. On behalf of the chief minister and the deputy chief minister, I invite you to hold talks with the government and find a solution to the demands raised by the community,” Patil told Chhatrapati as he also participated in the protest.

Patil said rural development minister Hasan Mushrif has already spoken to the CM about the meeting, confirming he has given his approval for it.

A statewide agitation has been launched under the leadership of Chhatrapati for the restoration of quota to the Maratha community that was quashed down by the Supreme Court in its order on May.

“We are in favour of strengthening SARTHI (Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute) and its district-level branches, providing more funding to Annasaheb Patil Arthik Vikas Mahamandal, expediting the legal proceedings in the Kopardi case and filing a review petition (on the quota issue) in the Supreme Court. We are also positive over the adjustment in government services of the candidates who have passed MPSC exams. I am assuring the community that the state government is of the same opinion as that of the community leaders,” said Patil.

Kopardi case refers to the 2016 rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl, which had led to protests by the Maratha community across the state.

“By amicable talks, we could resolve all the demands…We are with the community,” Patil said.

The minister said the state needed to stand united for Maratha reservation, adding leaders and elected representatives from all parties should rise above politics and persuade the President of India and the Central government to implement the reservation.

Patil said the leaders in the state government had been “fighting honestly” for the quota for years now.

“In 2014, the Congress-led government began the process of giving quota to Marathas by setting the Rane committee. The subsequent Gaikwad commission report helped the government in according the quota to Marathas in education and jobs on the basis of backwardness of the community. It was upheld by the High Court, but unfortunately quashed by the Supreme Court. The law was passed unanimously by the state legislature with all parties standing in its favour. Nobody can blame us for not putting in efforts to safeguard the quota,” Patil said.

“The community needs to ensure that their voice reaches the Centre. The state government will take the steps that are required to resolve the issue. The reservation can be restored if Prime Minister Narendra Modi decides to (do it). Maximum number of MPs need to support the resolution,” Patil added.

Chhatrapati, while addressing the Kolhapur gathering, too, said, “We should take our demand to the Prime Minister.”

Lauding Chhatrapati for his silent protest to raise awareness in the community, Patil also praised the Kolhapur district police for “the way it handled the law-and-order situation”.