CM Uddhav Thackeray says not unhappy with home dept, Sanjay Raut makes displeasure public — ‘police needs guidance’

Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Dilip Walse-Patil on Friday met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the backdrop of Shiv Sena’s unhappiness with the NCP for allegedly going soft on the BJP. While Thackeray dismissed reports of him being unhappy with Walse-Patil, Sena MP Sanjay Raut publicly expressed his party’s displeasure with the NCP, saying that the state police needs to be guided properly for smooth functioning.

Following the meeting between the CM and Walse-Patil, Raut said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government would not take any action out of political vengeance, as it was being done by the central investigative agencies.

Earlier in the day, Raut told mediapersons, “The home department needs to be more efficient and strict. The actions by the central investigative agencies are an attack on the home department. Those who handle law and order and have the police machinery should pay serious attention. If anyone is taking a step slowly, they are making their own gallows.”

He added that the home department would have to take drastic steps. “Else, it will dig a new pit for itself every day.”

The Indian Express had reported on Thursday that Thackeray had taken up with NCP chief Sharad Pawar the issue of the NCP allegedly going soft on the BJP even as members of the ruling coalition were allegedly being targeted by central investigative agencies.

Hours after Raut’s remarks, Walse-Patil met Thackeray on Friday at the former’s official residence Varsha in Malabar Hill. The meeting went on for an hour.

However, immediately after the meeting, Thackeray issued a statement dismissing reports that he was unhappy with the home minister. “Such news is false and distorting. I have full faith in my colleagues and they are doing a good job,” said Thackeray.

Interestingly, Walse-Patil met Thackeray and Raut separately on Friday evening.

Maintaining that his meeting with Thackeray was pre-scheduled, Walse-Patil said there is no question of going soft on the BJP. “I don’t understand what a soft or hard stand is. Ultimately, decisions are taken based on papers and facts. Any action taken by us should stand in court. In case there is anything wrong, action will be taken,” he told mediapersons after meeting the CM.

He added that the CM has already clarified the issue through his office. “There is no question of anyone being upset. There is no such thing. We take decisions based on mutual trust,” said Walse-Patil.

He further said that his department would rectify any shortcoming in any case. “Sanjay Raut’s feelings are right. If there are any shortcomings on our part, we will try to rectify them,” he added.

While there is speculation that Sena wants the home portfolio from NCP, Raut, following the meeting between the CM and Walse-Patil, said that there would be no change in the existing portfolio allocation. When asked the same question, Walse-Patil said, “I don’t think so.”

Raut further said the MVA government would take action as per law. “The manner in which central agencies are cracking down on political opponents in Maharashtra… the Maharashtra government will not do the same… No action will be taken out of political vengeance. This is called the rule of law, which is being followed by the Thackeray government. There will be no illegal action,” he added.