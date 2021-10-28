scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
MUST READ

CM Uddhav Thackeray calls meet to discuss buildings without occupation certificates

With BMC polls due early next year, the Shiv Sena MLAs want this issue resolved, said party leaders.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
October 28, 2021 3:05:12 am
Uddhav Thackeray, Thackeray, Uddhav, Mumbai, Mumbai news, occupation certificatesMaharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (File)

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has convened a meeting on Thursday to discuss the issue of buildings that do not have occupation certificates (OC) in Mumbai.

With BMC polls due early next year, the Shiv Sena MLAs want this issue resolved, said party leaders.

The meeting, which will take place at Varsha, will be attended by Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Industries Minister Subhash Desai and Transport Minister Anil Parab as well as MLAs Sunil Prabhu and Ravindra Waikar.

Click here for more

Prabhu said, “Mumbai has several buildings that do not have occupation certificate. This has caused problems for residents. We have been requesting the CM to do something about this, but this was delayed due to the pandemic.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 27: Latest News

Advertisement