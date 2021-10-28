CM Uddhav Thackeray calls meet to discuss buildings without occupation certificates

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has convened a meeting on Thursday to discuss the issue of buildings that do not have occupation certificates (OC) in Mumbai.

With BMC polls due early next year, the Shiv Sena MLAs want this issue resolved, said party leaders.

The meeting, which will take place at Varsha, will be attended by Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Industries Minister Subhash Desai and Transport Minister Anil Parab as well as MLAs Sunil Prabhu and Ravindra Waikar.

Prabhu said, “Mumbai has several buildings that do not have occupation certificate. This has caused problems for residents. We have been requesting the CM to do something about this, but this was delayed due to the pandemic.”