Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Pandit Shivkumar Sharma death: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announces state funeral

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma's funeral will be held Wednesday at the Vile Parle Hindu cremation ground near the Juhu airport. Prior to that, the mortal remains will be at Sharma’s Juhu home for the antim darshan from 10 am to 1 pm.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: May 10, 2022 6:51:30 pm
Sharma hailed from Jammu and Kashmir and popularised santoor at the global level. His contributions to Indian music will be remembered forever. (File)

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray Tuesday announced a state funeral for noted santoor maestro Padma Vibhushan Pandit Shivkumar Sharma who died in the morning due to a massive cardiac failure.

His funeral will be held Wednesday at the Vile Parle Hindu cremation ground near the Juhu airport. Prior to that, the mortal remains will be at Sharma’s Juhu home for the antim darshan from 10 am to 1 pm so that music lovers can pay their last respects. The funeral will be held between 3 pm to 5 pm.

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed his condolences on the demise of renowned santoor maestro. In a condolence message, the Governor said, “The news of the demise of Shiv Kumar Sharma is shocking. Shiv Kumar Sharma was instrumental in taking santoor and Indian classical music to the global stage. Sharma was a great artist, guru, researcher, thinker and above all, a kind-hearted human being. Shiv Kumar Sharma mentored many disciples and enriched the world of music with his multifarious contributions.”

Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that he was pained to hear about the demise of the maestro.

