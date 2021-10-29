CM Uddhav meets heads of BMC employee unions

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
October 29, 2021 5:13:04 am
CM Uddhav Thackeray met the heads of various unions of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation employees, who have been demanding ex-gratia payment on the eve of Diwali.
The meeting took place at Varsha, Thackeray’s official residence.
Trade unionist from BMC, Sainath Rajadhyaksha, who heads the municipal engineers association, said, “Last year, the BMC paid ex-gratia of Rs 15,500 per employee. This year we expect at least Rs 500 or Rs 1,000 more.”
