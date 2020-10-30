CM Thackeray assigns 12 party ministers as coordinators for 22 districts

A Sena functionary said this is a party-level arrangement to ensure coordination of the party leadership with the local units across the state.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday assigned 12 Shiv Sena ministers as coordinators for the 22 districts that have guardian ministers from the Congress and NCP, two days after the Sena district chiefs complained that the guardian ministers from these two parties were ignoring them.

A Sena functionary said this is a party-level arrangement to ensure coordination of the party leadership with the local units across the state. “Most of the Sena ministers have been given the responsibility of two districts, which have either Congress or NCP guardian ministers. These ministers will coordinate with the local units to take up development-related issues, fund allocation, pending projects, people’s issues that need to be resolved on priority, among others,” the functionary said.

The source added that these coordinating ministers will take up the matters with the Chief Minister.

Sena sources said that Thackeray had held a meeting with the party’s district chiefs from across the state on Tuesday night. Some of the district chiefs from western Maharashtra and Marathwada had said that Congress and NCP guardian ministers were ignoring them and not taking Sena office bearers into confidence while taking decisions.

