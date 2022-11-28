scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

CM slams Uddhav Thackeray over his remarks on ‘Khoke Sarkar’

“Instead of attacking and criticising us, they (Uddhav Thackeray) should introspect. The issue is now their morale is down. One after another they are getting shocks and are not able to recover from it. So, out of depression, all these comments are coming,” Shinde said.

Shinde slams Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, shiv sena, Khoke Sarkar remark, uddhav Khoke Sarkar, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsShiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Ekanath Shinde

DAY AFTER Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray’s scathing attack on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and terming it ‘Khoke Sarkar’, Shinde on Sunday hit back at Thackeray stating that soon people of the state will come to know, who got boxes and even containers filled with money.

The CM said that the Sens (UBT) chief’s morale is down, and he is suffering from depression.

Referring to Thackeray’s allegations that the rebel MLAs got 50 ‘Khokes’ (Rs 50 crore) each to switch sides from the Uddhav camp to the Shinde faction, the CM said, “As our minister, Deepak Kesarkar hinted yesterday as to who got money in large containers and refrigerators. Now, I will inquire about it and people of the state will come to know about them soon. In fact, these small small Khokes, which these people are saying are nothing. Everyone knows who has got big containers of Khoke and who has the capacity to digest it in the state. These MLAs can’t take Khokes.”

Kesarkar on Saturday had warned Uddhav Thackeray that if the Khoke jibe continues, he will be forced to reveal who has got money filled in refrigerators and big containers.

Earlier, the Shinde faction had said that a defamation case will be filed against NCP leaders Ajit Pawar, MP Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray for repeatedly making allegations of 50 Khokes and defaming the Shinde camp.

Vijay Shivtare, the spokesperson of Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, said that all the 50 MLAs of the Shinde-led faction will file defamation cases worth Rs 50 crore each.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 03:02:53 am
