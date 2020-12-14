Maharashtra CM should look into farmers’ problems in state instead of worrying about Delhi: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to tackle the problems of farmers in Maharashtra instead of issuing comments on the ongoing agitation in Delhi.

Speaking to media at Vidhan Bhawan premises, Fadnavis said, “The chief minister should focus on the plight of farmers in Maharashtra. There are cases of farmer suicides daily. Farmers hit by cyclone and hailstorm are battling a financial crisis. The government has not provided any help to them.”

“The CM is speaking about what’s going on in America and Russia or Delhi except Maharashtra. It would be better if he focused on matters of Maharashtra,” he added.

Although the Winter Session is only for two days, the Opposition is determined to intensify its attack on the MVA government by taking up issues related to the agriculture sector, Maratha and Dhangar reservation.

The BJP has demanded Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 per hectare compensation for agriculture and non-agriculture land to farmers who have suffered crop loss due to natural calamities. The government had promised Rs 50,000 compensation to non-defaulters under loan waiver scheme a year ago. But not a single farmer has received the benefit, Fadnavis said.

At Vidhan Bhawan premises, BJP members of Assembly and Council held demonstration. Dhangar leader and MLC Gopichand Padalkar, wearing the traditional attire of Dhangar (shepherd) and playing dhol (drum), raised the demand for Dhangar reservation in ST category.

The BJP said even after completing one year in power, the state government has not taken any initiative to fast-track the Dhangar reservation demand. Nor has it appointed legal experts to pursue the case. Whether it relates to problems faced by shepherds to find suitable land to graze sheep, or conflict with forest officials, there is no intervention from the government to ease the problem. The long pending demand for Dhangar student hostels in Navi Mumbai, Aurangabad, Pune, Nashik and Anravati have remained on paper, party leaders said.

The loan of Rs 10 lakh from national bank with government standing as guarantor to Dhangar candidates to promote self-entrepreneurship which was promised by the BJP government has been shelved, they said.

