Maharashtra: CM Shinde holds meetings with MNS chief, Congress delegation

MAHARASHTRA NAVNIRMAN Sena chief Raj Thackeray met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence Varsha on Saturday and took part in a meeting that was attended by senior bureaucrats as well as ministers.

Thackeray and Shinde held an hour-long meeting, which was attended by state Health Minister Tanaji Sawant and Health Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, said sources. While there was no clarity from the state government on the agenda of the meeting, MNS sources said the meeting was pertaining to a public health issue. Later in the day, a Congress delegation that included leader Milind Deora and MLAs Varsha Gaikwad and Amin Patel also met Shinde.

Deora said the delegation had raised the issue of giving permanent housing to conservancy workers and also discussed issues pertaining to the redevelopment of Dharavi.