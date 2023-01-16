CM Shinde should go to Gujarat instead of Davos to bring back projects: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut Monday slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who left for a three-day visit to attend World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, to attract investment in the state. Raut said Shinde should instead go to Gujarat and bring back the projects which were taken away from ‘under his nose’.

Both Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis were scheduled to travel on January 15 to Davos. However, after the announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mumbai on January 19 to inaugurate several infrastructure projects, which coincided with their Davos tour, Fadnavis chose to cancel his trip to oversee preparations for the PM’s trip. Meanwhile, Shinde curtailed his trip and will now return to the city a day before Modi’s arrival.

“I don’t know what’s going to come from Davos for Maharashtra. But first, bring back those investments and projects which were taken away from under your nose. Many projects more than worth Rs 2 lakh crore went to Gujarat and other states during this dispensation. If you can bring back those projects then there is any point in the tour,” Raut said.

“We know how deals are made there, how MoUs are signed and who has made how many deals there so far? No one can prove how many investments and projects, in reality, came to the country. But we can see in front of our eyes that someone took away the project that came to Maharashtra. So, go to Gujarat instead of going to Davos,” Raut said.

Raut also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over Modi’s visit to Mumbai, saying the BJP is tarnishing the image and reputation of the prime minister by calling him to the city to inaugurate projects and development works which were done by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

“These projects took place during our tenure. Some of these projects have already been inaugurated. Why are these projects being inaugurated by the prime minister again? The BJP doesn’t have any prestige for the post of prime minister. The PM is being called to only take credit for the work which was done by us,” the Shiv Sena leader said.

“This is a form of tarnishing the reputation of the person holding the post of prime minister. The prime minister has a reputation. An already completed project is being inaugurated. We planned, implemented, and executed the projects that are being launched. But if that is what the BJP wants… and if they don’t care about the prestige of the prime minister, what can we do to it?” he asked.