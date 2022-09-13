scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

CM Shinde announces 227 free health clinics across Mumbai

According to officials, as many as 139 medical tests will be conducted free-of-charge at these centres, which will be run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (PTI, file)

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Tuesday announced that 227 free healthcare centres will be set up in the eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai. The initiative will begin from October 2 with the launch of 50 centres.

According to officials, as many as 139 medical tests will be conducted free-of-charge at these centres, which will be run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. There will be 34 polyclinics in the health centres also. The clinics will be operated in two formats — portacabin and concrete construction, the official said.

More from Mumbai

“There will be one clinic per 25-30,000 people. The timing of this clinic will be as per convenience of patients in two sessions from 7 am to 2 am and 3 pm to 10 pm. The clinics will have a manpower of one MBBS doctor, nurse, pharmacist, and multi-purpose workers. The polyclinics will cater to a population of 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh. The patients will be registered online,” said an official.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...Premium
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 11:39:39 pm
Next Story

Twitter shareholders vote in favor of Elon Musk’s $44 billion offer

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release
EXCLUSIVE

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’

Premium
Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Premium
Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement