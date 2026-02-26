CM says invaders can’t be heroes, slams comparison of Tipu and Shivaji Maharaj

Devendra Fadnavis clarified that the primary objection was not whether Tipu Sultan was a "good or bad" ruler, but the attempt to equate him with the Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. (Photo: X/@Dev_Fadnavis)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday slammed alleged “comparison” between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan by state Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal, and stated that “invaders “would never be accepted as national icons in Maharashtra.

Replying to the debate on motion of thanks to the Governor for his speech, the chief minister said, “Unfortunately, the true history of this land was never taught correctly. We have no objection to the patriotic Muslims in this country. However, those who consider anti-national elements and invaders as heroes are choosing a fight with us, and we will not back down.”

His remarks came in response to statements made by Sapkal, who had reportedly suggested that Tipu Sultan should be considered on par with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Sapkal has since repeatedly said that he never compared both leaders.