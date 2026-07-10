Maharashtra CM Fadnavis announces Rs 2 lakh waiver for Mahatma Phule scheme farmers

Acknowledging the growing insistence of all-party legislators, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Friday that farmers under the previous Mahatma Phule Shetkari Loan waiver scheme would be given a loan waiver of Rs two lakh instead of earlier announced Rs 50,000.

“Maharashtra is the only state to have implemented agricultural loan waivers three times consecutively. There was a fear that the banking system might collapse if loans were not repaid in hope of a waiver,” he said, while replying to the final week resolution brought in by the opposition.

Fadnavis also announced the cancellation of the condition requiring loan repayment in the 2026-27 financial year under the incentive scheme, stating that those who have repaid their loans in any of the previous two years would be eligible for the scheme’s benefits.