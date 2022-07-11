CM performs ‘maha pooja’, seeks blessings to serve common man

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his wife performed a ‘maha pooja’ of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini at a famous temple in Pandharpur town on Sunday on the occasion of ‘Ashadhi Ekadashi’. The CM sought God’s blessings for the prosperity of every section of society even as he added that his government was that of the common man.

Addressing a gathering later, Shinde said he would reveal his “experience of the last two and a half years” in the then MVA government at an appropriate time. “…I revealed part of it during my speech in the Assembly last week…Warkaris (pilgrims) never attack anyone but we suffered assault from our own people. We had to suffer in silence,” he said.

“With the blessings of Lord Vitthal, the hardships of people will go away as this government belongs to the common man…all sections of the society should feel that this government belongs to them. We will try to create such a sentiment through our work.”

It will be the state government’s endeavour to take the state on the path of progress, he said. “Wherever heavy rains are being witnessed, the state machinery is active to ensure there is no loss of life or property. If good rains take place this year, farmers will have a good harvest,” he said.

“The state government is exploring how rainwater from rivers in western part of the state, which goes waste into the sea, can be diverted to drought-affected regions of Marathwada,” he said.

The Chief Minister also mentioned his meeting with the Prime Minister a day ago which he attended along with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He said, “He (PM Modi) told us that the Centre would extend all help for the development of the state and asked us to implement good schemes to bring ‘achchhe din’ for the people.”

The CM said he got the opportunity to perform the pooja of Lord Vitthal because of the blessings of people of the state. “With the thoughts of (late Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray, the teachings of Anand Dighe, the blessings of all the people, and the support of 50 MLAs, I got to see this day,” he said.

With PTI Inputs