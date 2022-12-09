scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Election Result LIVE

CM launches over 500 projects to beautify city, pitches Marathi manoos agenda

The CM was speaking at the launch of over 500 projects under the Mumbai Beautification Plan organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The beautification work focuses on cleanliness in the city ahead of the G20 meeting scheduled between December 13 and 15.

Shinde said that his government has decided to work on the concretisation of 500 km of roads in Mumbai. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

CHIEF MINISTER Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that the present state government does not talk about the welfare of Marathi people for the sake of elections but will work towards bringing the displaced Marathi population back to Mumbai.

The CM was speaking at the launch of over 500 projects under the Mumbai Beautification Plan organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The beautification work focuses on cleanliness in the city ahead of the G20 meeting scheduled between December 13 and 15.

“The phrase Marathi manoos (Marathi people) must not be used for the sake of election campaigns only. But the important part is to bring the displaced Marathi population back to Mumbai. Our government has started many stalled re-development projects in Mumbai, which will ensure that the Marathi people will return to Mumbai,” said Shinde.

Targeting the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said that many projects under the beautification plan should have been done earlier.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Current Repo Rate’ or ‘C...Premium
UPSC Key- December 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Current Repo Rate’ or ‘C...
Parliament passes Wildlife Bill: Questions remain on elephants, verminPremium
Parliament passes Wildlife Bill: Questions remain on elephants, vermin
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...Premium
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...
What seems to have hurt BJP most in Himachal: Unhappiness with CM, factio...Premium
What seems to have hurt BJP most in Himachal: Unhappiness with CM, factio...

His comments are seen as an attempt to hijack the Uddhav-led faction’s pitch for Marathi votes in the upcoming civic polls.

Shinde also took a dig at the MVA government saying several projects, including the metro construction, started during 2014-19 when Devendra Fadnavis was the CM, were halted in the recent past. “Now, they are back on track and will be completed within three years,” he said.
Earlier, Fadnavis said the BJP-Sena government is committed to transform the city.

“We have people with vision and without vested interests. We will transform Mumbai for good,” he said.

Advertisement

Shinde said that his government has decided to work on the concretisation of 500 km of roads in Mumbai. “We want bigger companies to do the work instead of in parcels as we have had bad experiences with it. The work on 100 km will begin soon, while the tender process for the rest of the 400 km will be completed by next March,” he said.

Under the beautification drive, beaches, public toilets and roads will be cleaned daily, important buildings will be illuminated, and crucial roads, junctions, flyovers and skywalks will be beautified on mission mode.

More from Mumbai

The civic body has been directed to speed up the construction of toilets and prioritise building smart toilets on the eastern and western expressways. Slum areas are likely to get community washing machines as well.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 12:59:52 am
Next Story

Man of few words, many votes — Gujarat CM Patel bags record win again

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close