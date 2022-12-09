CM launches over 500 projects to beautify city, pitches Marathi manoos agenda

CHIEF MINISTER Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that the present state government does not talk about the welfare of Marathi people for the sake of elections but will work towards bringing the displaced Marathi population back to Mumbai.

The CM was speaking at the launch of over 500 projects under the Mumbai Beautification Plan organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The beautification work focuses on cleanliness in the city ahead of the G20 meeting scheduled between December 13 and 15.

“The phrase Marathi manoos (Marathi people) must not be used for the sake of election campaigns only. But the important part is to bring the displaced Marathi population back to Mumbai. Our government has started many stalled re-development projects in Mumbai, which will ensure that the Marathi people will return to Mumbai,” said Shinde.

Targeting the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said that many projects under the beautification plan should have been done earlier.

His comments are seen as an attempt to hijack the Uddhav-led faction’s pitch for Marathi votes in the upcoming civic polls.

Shinde also took a dig at the MVA government saying several projects, including the metro construction, started during 2014-19 when Devendra Fadnavis was the CM, were halted in the recent past. “Now, they are back on track and will be completed within three years,” he said.

Earlier, Fadnavis said the BJP-Sena government is committed to transform the city.

“We have people with vision and without vested interests. We will transform Mumbai for good,” he said.

Shinde said that his government has decided to work on the concretisation of 500 km of roads in Mumbai. “We want bigger companies to do the work instead of in parcels as we have had bad experiences with it. The work on 100 km will begin soon, while the tender process for the rest of the 400 km will be completed by next March,” he said.

Under the beautification drive, beaches, public toilets and roads will be cleaned daily, important buildings will be illuminated, and crucial roads, junctions, flyovers and skywalks will be beautified on mission mode.

The civic body has been directed to speed up the construction of toilets and prioritise building smart toilets on the eastern and western expressways. Slum areas are likely to get community washing machines as well.