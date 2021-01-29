CM inaugurates heritage tours of BMC headquarters, to begin this weekend

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday inaugurated heritage tours of Mumbai’s iconic BMC headquarters.

The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), in collaboration with BMC, will begin the heritage tours this weekend. The MTDC will be responsible for booking the tours.

Last week, the MTDC had appointed local tourism agency Khaki Tours to curate heritage tours of the BMC building. The tours, each of which is expected to last around an hour, will be conducted on the weekends.

Thackeray, along with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Aaditya Thackeray, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal toured the headquarters on Thursday.

The tour will begin from gate 2 of the municipal headquarters. The tourists will be taken to the chowk inside the premises. They will then proceed towards various offices of BMC leaders, followed by the mayor’s office, the general body hall, the commissioner’s office and then to the museum on the second floor.

Remembering the time when he first visited the BMC headquarters, Thackeray said, “I was around 13 years old when I first came to the general body hall. I viewed the then mayor’s election through the viewing gallery. Many important discussion were held and decisions taken. This is our heritage and we should preserve it.”