CM inaugurates five oxygen generation plants in Mumbai

At the virtual inauguration of five new oxygen generation plants set up. (ANI)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Friday lauded the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for trying to become self-sufficient in providing medical oxygen to patients at civic-run hospitals.

At the virtual inauguration of five new oxygen generation plants set up at the civic-run Kasturba, Bhabha, Rajawadi, Cooper and Nehru centre in Worli, which has been turned into a Covid centre, Thackeray said, “Rather than us, our work should speak. Just as the ‘Dharavi Model’ of Covid-19 management is now known all over the world, the ‘Mumbai Model’ of oxygen management has also been appreciated all over the world.”

The plants, civic officials said, had been set up using corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds and would together generate 6.93 metric tonnes of oxygen.

“We all had to fight a war for oxygen during the second wave (of the pandemic). To avoid such a situation again, the BMC is setting up oxygen generation plants and becoming self-sufficient in terms of medical oxygen. This is a matter of pride,” Thackeray said.

Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and BMC chief Iqbal Chahal were present at the event.