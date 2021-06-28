CM inaugurates 2,170-bed Covid facility in Malad, says three jumbo facilities soon

Constructed in two months using German technology, the Malad hospital has a 190-bed intensive care unit and 1,536 oxygen-equipped beds among others | Photo: Twitter/@AUThackeray

Amid fears of an impending third wave of coronavirus and cases of its highly infectious ‘Delta Plus’ variant emerging in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated a 2,170-bed Covid hospital at Valangai Gaon in Malad Monday and said three more such jumbo facilities would come up in Mumbai soon.

Constructed in two months using German technology, the Malad hospital has a 190-bed intensive care unit and 1,536 oxygen-equipped beds among others. It was handed over to the BMC by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority earlier in the day.

“Against the backdrop of the third wave, in addition to increasing the number of beds in the existing Covid centres, four new Covid centres will also be started. The first is the Malad Jumbo Covid Centre which has 2,170 beds. In the second phase, Kanjurmarg, Sion, and Worli Racecourse will start new jumbo centres. The total number of beds at these jumbo Covid centres will be 15,627,” the CM said.

Thackeray also expressed concern over the increasing crowd in the markets and shopping centres in the city. “I pray that the second wave should go and the third wave should never come. I also wish that this (at Malad) newly constructed Covid care centre should just remain empty as it is and should remain unused forever,” he said.

The CM also appealed to the people to avoid crowding at public places and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to prevent the third wave of the pandemic. “Although the number of patients is declining at present, it is important to strictly follow precautionary measures,” he said. The state government, Thackeray added, was ready to vaccinate 15 lakh people every day.

According to officials, a total of Rs 89.64 crore has been spent on the construction of the Malad facility. Four tanks of liquid oxygen, a pathology laboratory for haematology and biochemistry, state-of-the-art medical facilities like portable X-ray, CT scanner and ECG machine, have been made available at the temporary structure at Valangai Gaon, they added.

The fast-moving semi-permanent type of construction, officials added, has been modelled on the BKC Covid Centre which has been set up last year.