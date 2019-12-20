CM forgot he was speaking in Assembly, not Shivaji Park: Devendra Fadnavis

Former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis Former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

Former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appeared to be unmindful of the fact that he was speaking in the Assembly and not addressing a poll rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Fadnavis accused Thackeray of not responding to a single issue raised by the Opposition such as financial compensation to farmers affected by floods and unseasonal rains.

On Thackeray’s reply to the debate on the Governor’s address, Fadnavis said, “In the history of Maharashtra, this is the first chief minister who did not even utter the word ‘farmers’ even once during his speech.”

“The CM forgot that he was addressing the legislature in the Assembly and not people in a political rally,” said Fadnavis, adding, “Thackeray did not think is necessary to mention farmers. Forget compensation of Rs 25,000 per hectare, he did not promise a single penny to farmers.”

The state government has estimated that it will have to provide at least Rs 60,000 crore to help farmers from debt and crop loss. The crop loss for 1.36 crore farmers in the state is spread across 322 out of 355 talukas.

