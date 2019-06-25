CM Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray to legislators: Refrain from making statements on alliance

While addressing a joint meeting of BJP and Shiv Sena legislators in the central hall of the Vidhan Bhavan, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray asked the legislators to refrain from making any public statements about the alliance and its formula. Besides, both leaders asked the legislators not to be content because of the victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

“Both the leaders told us that we should not be content due to the victory with a huge margin in the Lok Sabha polls. They asked the legislators to keep the fighting spirit for the upcoming Assembly polls,” said a Shiv Sena minister, requesting anonymity.

A Sena legislator said that both leaders told the legislators to refrain from making any statements on the alliance.

“The negotiations of the alliance has taken place between BJP chief Amit Shah, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. The leaders said others should not make any statements on it and leave it to the three of them,” the legislator added.

This comes a few days after BJP ministers claimed that there will be a BJP chief minister after the Assembly polls.

However, the Shiv Sena has been maintaining that it has been decided to share the chief minster’s post for equal tenures.

“This had created tension between the two alliance parties. So, the leaders have now given clear instructions stating that everything has been decided already and they don’t need to worry about it,” the Sena minister said.

“The meeting was jointly addressed by leaders of both the parties to send out a messages to the legislators that the alliance is intact and everything is fine between them,” the minister added.

Meanwhile, Uddhav and Fadnavis congratulated Shiv Sena legislator Neelam Gorhe on being elected unopposed as deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.