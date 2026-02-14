CM Fadnavis assures stern action in Metro slab collapse, Opposition slams govt for endangering Mumbaikars’ lives

“We have directed to beef up measures across city where projects are in process to avoid such incidents,” he said. (File Photo)

TERMING THE Metro slab collapse in Mumbai as unfortunate, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured stern action against those responsible for dereliction of duty.

Fadnavis said, “A slab collapsed at Mulund where Metro work was taking place. Unfortunately, one person lost life. The injured have been rushed to hospital. Our prayers are with the family who lost the life. The MMRDA and state government will look after the hospitalization and care,” he said.

“An inquiry will be conducted to ascertain if laid down norms were followed. Had they taken adequate precaution, such mishap could have been avoided. We will find out who is responsible for the incident,” he said.