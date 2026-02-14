CM Fadnavis assures stern action in Metro slab collapse, Opposition slams govt for endangering Mumbaikars’ lives

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
TERMING THE Metro slab collapse in Mumbai as unfortunate, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured stern action against those responsible for dereliction of duty.
Fadnavis said, “A slab collapsed at Mulund where Metro work was taking place. Unfortunately, one person lost life. The injured have been rushed to hospital. Our prayers are with the family who lost the life. The MMRDA and state government will look after the hospitalization and care,” he said.
“An inquiry will be conducted to ascertain if laid down norms were followed. Had they taken adequate precaution, such mishap could have been avoided. We will find out who is responsible for the incident,” he said.
“We have directed to beef up measures across city where projects are in process to avoid such incidents,” he said. The state government has announced Rs five lakh as ex gratia compensation.
Congress state president Harshvardhan Sapkal said, “The collapse of a Metro slab on the under-construction Mumbai Metro Line 4 (Green Line) between Wadala and Kasarvadavali, on LBS Road in Mulund, has exposed the BJP’s claims of development. The corruption is rampant under the ruling alliance government, and the slab collapse is an example of substandard construction.”
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray slammed the government for lapses and questioned its commitment to Mumbaikars’ safety. Thackeray said, “The state government should blacklist the contractors responsible for the incident.”
In such cases, he said, “often government promises action and imposes penalty. But that is not enough. Those responsible should be booked. The contractor should be blacklisted immediately.”
NCP (SP) national spokesperson and secretary Clyde Crasto said, “Life of a Mumbaikar holds no value for the BJP-led Maharashtra government. Proof is the Metro 4 Line slab collapse in Mulund today where an innocent Mumbaikar lost his life and others injured.”
