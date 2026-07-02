CM Fadnavis stays Maharashtra RTI Rules, 2026

Devendra Fadnavis has directed the Maharashtra Chief Information Commissioner to put the newly notified rules on hold. (ANI Photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a stay on the Maharashtra Right to Information Rules, 2026, days after social activist Anna Hazare threatened an indefinite hunger strike against the new provisions.

The rules, notified on June 12, had triggered criticism from RTI activists over several changes, including a higher application fee, mandatory submission of identity proof and a restriction limiting each application to a single subject.

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office confirmed that Fadnavis has directed the Maharashtra Chief Information Commissioner to put the newly notified rules on hold.

Under the rules, applicants seeking information under the Right to Information Act, 2005, would have been required to pay an application fee of Rs 30. Charges for information were fixed at Rs 5 per A4 page and Rs 5 per scanned or digital page. Inspection of records was to remain free for the first hour, after which a fee of Rs 50 per hour would be levied.