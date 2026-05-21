CM Fadnavis says farm loan waiver unlikely to be hit by poll code, warns of El Niño impact in Maharashtra

Fadnavis also said nationalised banks have been directed to meet crop credit disbursal targets and avoid delays in lending to farmers. (Image: CMOMaharashtra/X)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the proposed farm loan waiver is unlikely to be affected by the Model Code of Conduct for the Legislative Council elections, while reiterating that the announcement will be made before June 30.

Raising concerns over a possible rainfall deficit due to El Niño conditions, Fadnavis said western Vidarbha, Marathwada and parts of north Maharashtra are expected to face the brunt of the phenomenon this year.

“We have announced the farm loan waiver scheme much before the announcement of Legislative Council elections. In addition, the voters are not going to be the beneficiaries of the loan waiver scheme. Therefore, I do not think that the election code of conduct will affect its implementation of it. If needed, we will discuss with them (ECI),” said Fadnavis. He added that the loan waiver will be announced before June 30.