CM Fadnavis says farm loan waiver unlikely to be hit by poll code, warns of El Niño impact in Maharashtra

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the proposed farm loan waiver is unlikely to be affected by the Model Code of Conduct for the Legislative Council elections, while reiterating that the announcement will be made before June 30.
Raising concerns over a possible rainfall deficit due to El Niño conditions, Fadnavis said western Vidarbha, Marathwada and parts of north Maharashtra are expected to face the brunt of the phenomenon this year.
“We have announced the farm loan waiver scheme much before the announcement of Legislative Council elections. In addition, the voters are not going to be the beneficiaries of the loan waiver scheme. Therefore, I do not think that the election code of conduct will affect its implementation of it. If needed, we will discuss with them (ECI),” said Fadnavis. He added that the loan waiver will be announced before June 30.
He was addressing a press conference after the annual pre-kharif season review meeting. Citing India Meteorological Department (IMD) projections, Fadnavis said the state is expected to receive 88 per cent of normal rainfall this year.
“The regions of west Vidarbha, Marathwada and parts of North Maharashtra will face the severity. It has also been said that this year, the rainfall will have a descending impact from June to September,” said Fadnavis, adding that rainfall distribution is likely to vary even within districts.
He further warned that, apart from a rainfall deficit, the gap between two spells of rain is also expected to increase this season. “Based on all these inputs, each district has been instructed to prepare a special plan to combat the El Nino effect this season,” he said.
Fadnavis also said nationalised banks have been directed to meet crop credit disbursal targets and avoid delays in lending to farmers. “Around 67 per cent crop credit supply is from district cooperative banks and the rest from nationalised banks. While district banks achieve their target, nationalised banks reach only 67%. It was strongly conveyed to them that this will not be tolerated and they should reach at least 80% of their target,” Fadnavis said.
He added that nationalised banks will not be permitted to seek CIBIL scores while sanctioning crop loans. “Despite this stern message, we are sure that there will be two or three defaulters. We will take care of them,” he added.
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