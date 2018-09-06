CM Fadnavis puts his mill land decision on hold after Centre’s objection

Government sources confirmed that it would not even be a part of modifications proposed by the government in the ‘Excluded Part’ of the DP-2034, which is likely to be sanctioned in the next few days. (File photo) Government sources confirmed that it would not even be a part of modifications proposed by the government in the ‘Excluded Part’ of the DP-2034, which is likely to be sanctioned in the next few days. (File photo)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has deferred implementation of his decision to revise the land sharing formula for the development of erstwhile textile mill lands in Mumbai. While the Fadnavis-led Urban Development (UD) department had in July 2017 brought out a notification announcing that the land sharing would now apply to the entire mill land, its implementation was put on hold, following objections raised by the Centre-run National Textile Corporation (NTC).

Later, it was expected that the revised land sharing formula, which would basically have ensured that the city got more lands from the defunct mills for social housing and public open space, will be implemented as part of Mumbai’s new development plan (DP 2034). Revised development control regulations in this regard were also proposed in the new plan. But just as the new development control regulations kicked in from September 1 onwards, the land sharing rule has been kept in abeyance once again. Government sources confirmed that it would not even be a part of modifications proposed by the government in the ‘Excluded Part’ of the DP-2034, which is likely to be sanctioned in the next few days.

Mill lands in the commercial capital are collectively spread over 600 acres of land, most of which is in Central Mumbai. Until 1996, Mumbai had 54 mills in all, including 29 that were privately owned. Almost all of them have now shut down. When the government first unlocked these lands for development in 1991, the promise was that two-thirds of the 600-acre land mass would be used for social housing and developing public open spaces. For every corporate office, luxury apartment, and mall that came upon such lands, the mill developers were supposed to give a third of the space to the city as public open space, while leaving another one-third space for the housing of mill workers and construction of transit shelters for project-affected people.

The rationale behind it was that all these lands were leased to mill owners a century ago at rates as low as a rupee, and if the land has now turned into a prime real estate, and the industry has shut down, there was no justification for appropriation of the real estate value by mill owners alone. But most of the private mill owners ended up exploiting an amendment introduced in 2001 by the state’s UD department, which restricted the land sharing to only “vacant or open land” inside such mills. So without the city getting its due, most of the mills metamorphosed into swanky malls and luxury residential skyscrapers. According to official records, only two private mills and eight government sector mills are still available for development.

The NTC and the Centre have contended that since a majority of private mills have already been developed and the former owns most of those left to be redeveloped, revision of the land sharing formula would hurt its interest. Town planners, however, said the “loophole” should have been plugged long ago. “At least now the government must not delay it,” said one of them. Incidentally, the new regulations have a caveat that the new land sharing formula won’t be applicable, even after implementation, in cases where the share for mill-workers’ housing and public housing has already been handed over.

