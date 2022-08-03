CM, Fadnavis meeting with Bhagwat: Courtesy call or subtle messaging?

August 3, 2022 1:33:43 am
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Dadar late Monday night may have been described as just a courtesy call but the subtle message this meeting has conveyed across political spectrum cannot be overlooked. At the heart of this informal meeting was Hindutva.
Highly placed sources in the BJP pointed out how, within a month of government formation, Bhagwat readily scheduled a 50-minute meeting with CM and DyCM. However, they said it was unlikely the discussion was around Cabinet expansion.
A BJP insider said, “Generally, RSS chiefs don’t interfere in the functioning of the governments – state or the Centre…therefore, it is unlikely that Cabinet expansion would have come up for discussions.”
A source said, “The sole concern of the RSS is to stand with any party, individual, or organisation which promotes nationalism, Hindutva.” The RSS will certainly like to see how the Shinde faction, which claims to be real Shiv Sena, pursues the agenda both in state governance and public matters.
Subscriber Only Stories
While indicating that the discussions veered around the RSS and Hindutva, sources said Bhagwat presented copies of the book The RSS: Roadmap for 21st century India.
On his part, Shinde said, “Our meeting with the RSS chief was a courtesy call. I reminded him of our earlier meeting in Thane. I sought his blessings.”
A senior BJP leader requesting anonymity said, “In the past, even when Shiv Sena and BJP relations were at an all-time low, RSS leaders often cautioned BJP top central leadership to accommodate the alliance partner making Hindutva a common cause.”
This was reflected in how even hard hitting criticism of the RSS by Sena through various forums did not invite a retort from the former.
