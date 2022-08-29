Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde to flag off Metro-3 trial run in Mumbai Tuesday

The first trial run of Mumbai Metro-3 line, also known as Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ line, will start Tuesday, said Metro officials.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) is executing the Mumbai Metro-3 line, a 33.5km-long underground metro corridor.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will flag off the trial run at Sariput Nagar in Aarey, where a temporary car shed has been built for assembling Metro car rakes.

An MMRCL official said that the trains will be tested on various parameters including speed, oscillation, and emergency break distance during their 10,000km test runs.

“These tests will be conducted in the tunnels commencing from the temporary facility area and the trial could go on for over three-six months,” the official said.

The trial run will be held inside a 3-km tunnel stretch between the temporary facility of Sariput Nagar and Marol Naka station.

The 33.5-km-long underground Metro route will connect south Mumbai and its suburbs, and the line will be commissioned in two phases. Accordingly, the MMRCL is planning to complete Phase-1 of the corridor between SEEPZ and BKC by December 2023 and the second phase between BKC and Colaba by June 2024.

Originally, the work on the Metro-3 line was expected to be completed in 2021. However, the 2021 deadline was missed and the cost of the project escalated to Rs 37,275 crore from Rs 23,136 crore, said sources.