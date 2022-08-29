scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde to flag off Metro-3 trial run in Mumbai Tuesday

The trial run will be held inside a 3-km tunnel stretch between the temporary facility of Sariput Nagar and Marol Naka station.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will flag off the trial run at Sariput Nagar in Aarey. (File photo)

The first trial run of Mumbai Metro-3 line, also known as Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ line, will start Tuesday, said Metro officials.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) is executing the Mumbai Metro-3 line, a 33.5km-long underground metro corridor.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will flag off the trial run at Sariput Nagar in Aarey, where a temporary car shed has been built for assembling Metro car rakes.

An MMRCL official said that the trains will be tested on various parameters including speed, oscillation, and emergency break distance during their 10,000km test runs.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...Premium
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...

“These tests will be conducted in the tunnels commencing from the temporary facility area and the trial could go on for over three-six months,” the official said.

The trial run will be held inside a 3-km tunnel stretch between the temporary facility of Sariput Nagar and Marol Naka station.

The 33.5-km-long underground Metro route will connect south Mumbai and its suburbs, and the line will be commissioned in two phases. Accordingly, the MMRCL is planning to complete Phase-1 of the corridor between SEEPZ and BKC by December 2023 and the second phase between BKC and Colaba by June 2024.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

Originally, the work on the Metro-3 line was expected to be completed in 2021. However, the 2021 deadline was missed and the cost of the project escalated to Rs 37,275 crore from Rs 23,136 crore, said sources.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 04:44:33 pm
Next Story

When Saroj Khan asked Rekha if she was ‘allergic’ to her: ‘I said kuch toh gadbad hai…’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Premium
HC rejects bail plea of Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son
Illegal arms purchase case

HC rejects bail plea of Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son

Launch could be delayed due to multiple issues: NASA
NASA's Artemis 1

Launch could be delayed due to multiple issues: NASA

Onam approaching, Delhi's restaurants prepare to roll out sadhya spread

Onam approaching, Delhi's restaurants prepare to roll out sadhya spread

Bilkis Bano case: Will Supreme Court restore constitutional morality?

Bilkis Bano case: Will Supreme Court restore constitutional morality?

Siddique Kappan bail plea: SC seeks UP govt's response

Siddique Kappan bail plea: SC seeks UP govt's response

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Folding in more usability

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Folding in more usability

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement