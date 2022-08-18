CM Eknath Shinde directs CID probe into Vinayak Mete accident

Updated: August 18, 2022 12:32:34 am
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed Maharashtra DGP to ask CID to conduct a probe into the death of Shiv Sangram party leader Vinayak Mete. Mete, a former MLC, died in an accident on the Mumbai Pune highway on Sunday morning.
An official said the case was transferred after there were allegations of foul play in the accident despite seeking help.
The Raigad police had earlier impounded a truck that was involved in the accident and detained its driver. An associate of Mete who was in the car had alleged that they did not receive medical help for an hour.
The accident took place at around 5am on Sunday near Madap tunnel close to Khalapur toll plaza. Mete’s SUV was in the second lane of the six-lane expressway. According to Eknath Kadam who was accompanying Mete, the driver lost control of the car after a truck changed lanes.
The left side of the car reportedly hit the truck. The impact was such that the entire left side of the car was damaged. A doctor who checked on Mete at the MGM Hospital near Panvel told the media that Mete had died before he was brought there.
