CM Eknath Shinde announces Diwali bonus for BMC employees

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced Diwali bonus of Rs 22,500 for each employee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), and teachers associated with the civic body, while health workers will receive one month’s salary as a bonus.

The move will benefit around 93,000 employees of the BMC, and nearly 29,000 employees of the BEST, along with teachers and health workers.

In a statement, Shinde said on Thursday that the employees of the civic body, who faced many difficulties during the Covid-19 pandemic, have been doing a good job. “Not only doctors, but the entire medical staff has played a vital role in keeping the Covid-19 situation in Mumbai under control,” said the state Chief Minister.

While announcing the Diwali bonus, Shinde also said that problems faced by the employees will be solved on a priority basis. “Everyone should work wholeheartedly for the Mumbaikars. Everyone, right from the engineers, should ensure that they work hard and ensure high-quality roads and improved infrastructure in the city, as per the wishes of the citizens,” said Shinde.

The Shiv Sena has been ruling the BMC for nearly 30 years. In the 2017 civic body elections, the Sena won 84 seats — its lowest tally in the 227-member civic body in two decades, while the BJP considerably improved its tally and bagged 82 seats. At present, the BMC is run by an administrator as the five-year term of the civic body has ended and elections are awaited.