‘CM didn’t give time for meeting’, minorities panel chairman quits

THE CHAIRMAN of the Maharashtra Minorities Commission, Haji Arfat Shaikh, resigned on Wednesday while expressing unhappiness at allegedly not being given time by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for a meeting.

In a letter to the CM, Haji Arfat Shaikh wrote: “I repeatedly tried meeting you (Uddhav Thackeray). However, there was deliberate dilly-dallying. I feel this means that your government is not serious about minorities.”

Shaikh submitted his resignation letter to Chief Secretary Bhushan Gagrani. Prior to his appointment as the chairman of the commission on September 7, Shaikh was a Shiv Sena deputy leader and chief of the party’s transport wing. Shaikh had later quit Sena to join BJP.

In his letter, Shaikh said, “The plot allotted for the Tanjimul Muslim Society was changed three times. The local police station is obstructing permission for the mosque’s construction, while there are necessary government permits and court orders for… plot.” He claimed the CM had avoided giving any time for a meeting even after frequent visits to his office.

