CM Fadnavis nod to Elephanta jetty expansion, cluster shipyard

THE STATE government decided to expand and develop the Elephanta (Gharapur) Jetty, to provide high quality infrastructure facility to the tourists.

Besides, the state government also and also gave its nod for the development of the shipyard cluster and cargo jetty at Belapur, at a Maharashtra Maritime board(MMB) meeting convened by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday. The MMB also got approvals for purchasing two hi-tech ferry boats.

When the pressure on traffic due to developments in Navi Mumbai was discussed, it was proposed that the development of a shipyard cluster on the land for Belapur’s Maritime Board and cargo jetty will help in tackling the heavy industrial vehicles traffic.

The expenditure required for the project was Rs 9.65 crore.

As the jetty at Elephanta was small, leading to constraints, it was decided to expand its width and provide better amenities for tourists.

The Maharashtra Maritime Board has decided the the two hi-tech boats will travel between Gateway of India to Mandwa and Gateway of India to Alibaug.

Other jetties which will be developed includes Bandra-Worli Setu, Ratnagiri districts Kelsi jetty, Dharamtar creek’s Shahabaj (Raigad), Panvel, Vasai, Alibaug.