CM Devendra Fadnavis likely to present the Maharashtra budget 2026-27

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
With the death of Deputy Chief Minister and state Finance Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash ahead of the Maharashtra Budget Session that commences on February 23, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to present the Budget this year.
“Given the time constraint and mammoth exercise that precedes preparation of the Budget, the possibility of Fadnavis presenting the Maharashtra budget 2026-27 cannot be ruled out,” a highly placed source in the Mahayuti said.
After the death of Ajit Pawar, there are not many in the Cabinet who have experience in the preparation and presentation of the Budget. Therefore, the responsibility is likely to fall on Fadnavis known for his economic and financial expertise in Maharashtra.
A senior BJP minister requesting anonymity said, “In all probability Fadnavis is the most suitable person to take up the mantle of presenting the state Budget in the Assembly. Apart from being well-versed in state economy and finances he also can give definite direction to the state’s economy.
With the state debt rising to Rs 9.6 lakh crore and financial commitment for slew of welfare schemes worth Rs one lakh crore — Ladki Bahin Yojana, free power to farmers — the Budget is going to be an arduous task. Especially when it comes to maintaining fiscal discipline and also keeping the promises on core issues like agriculture, infrastructure and social sectors.
As an elected member in the State Legislative Assembly (1999 to 2014) Fadnavis had made a mark for his budget analysis. As first-term CM (2014-2019), Fadnavis held the crucial Home portfolio. He had then allocated Finance to then senior party minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.
In the Eknath Shinde-led coalition government, Fadnavis as Deputy Chief Minister was given the responsibility of both Home and Finance. When the NCP joined the Mahayuti, Fadnavis was divested of the Finance portfolio to accommodate Ajit Pawar.
Ajit Pawar had already started preparations for the Budget. The details were going to be worked out post the local body elections in February. Pawar was all set to present the Budget for a record twelveth time.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Applying ice to burns can restrict blood flow and delay healing. It is recommended to cool the burn with water, cover with a sterile bandage, and manage pain with medication. Seek medical help for severe burns.