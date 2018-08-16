CM Devendra Fadnavis: Maharashtra’s progressive legacy should be preserved for inclusive growth

CM Devendra Fadnavis with wife Amruta at Mantralaya on Wednesday. (Express phot by Ganesh Shirsekar) CM Devendra Fadnavis with wife Amruta at Mantralaya on Wednesday. (Express phot by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the BJP-led government would build on the rich legacy of progressive Maharashtra founded on the socio-economic and political reforms of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

“Maharashtra inherited great progressive legacy from social reformers and leaders. Today, we have to strive to take forward the progressive legacy, which transcends caste, community or religion. It is inclusive and looks after the development and growth of each and every segment and sector,” Fadnavis said in his address after hoisting the Tricolour on Independence Day at Mantralay.

Fadnavis said the government was committed to provide higher remuneration to farmers on farm produce. “The Centre has already enforced a higher Minimum Support Price for farm produce, which would ensure 50 per cent higher profit on the expenses incurred on farming,” he said.

“The state government has already launched reforms in the agriculture sector to reduce investment costs and provide infrastructure, including water and electricity, which will double production and ensure higher income for farmers,” he added. Citing an example of the measures taken in foodgrain procurement from farmers by the government, he said, “During 15 years (1999 to 2014) foodgrain worth Rs 450 crore was procured. Whereas, in the last three years, between 2015 and 2018, total foodgrain procured was Rs 8,000 crore,” Fadnavis said.

“The state government in the last three and a half years has succeeded in making 16,000 villages drought-free out of 25,000 villages. The rest will become drought-free by 2019. The Jalyukt Shivar scheme has achieved this,” he said, adding that what is more heartening to note is that the scheme has become a mass movement. The chief minister said the state government was committed to construct 22 lakh houses: 10 lakh in rural areas and another 10 lakh in urban areas.

