CM Devendra Fadnavis : Assault on a cop is attack on the entire force, won’t tolerate

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday directed the Minister of State for Home Ram Shinde and Director General of Police Pravin Dixit to personally visit the village in district Latur where two policemen were beaten up by unruly mob.

In a hard talk to send message to all those trying to take law and order in hand in name of patriotism, Fadnavis said, “I would like to make it very clear that the assault on cops is not against an individual. It is an attack against entire force. My government will not tolerate such incident.”

The policemen are doing their duty. If those trying to take law and order in hand and attacking them, they will be dealt with very firmly. There cannot be any leniency against people who have assaulted the policemen who were on duty, he added.

Fadnavis who also holds Home portfolio intervened urging the DGP to crack down on all the miscreants who had beaten up the policemen in village Pangaon in district Latur on Saturday. He has urged Dixit

to lead the team to ensure all those miscreants are nabbed and punished.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Yunus Sheikh and Head Constable R S Awaskar were attacked by a mob of over 100 people when they tried to stop them from hoisting a saffron flag at a chowk which is communally sensitive. The incident which took place last week saw the mob trying to defy the police orders.

The mob upset with the “dictates” of the policemen caught hold of Sheikh and forced him to hold the saffron flag and march. They had also thrashed him. Awaskar was also injured. Both these officials were trying to explain to the people to obey orders as it had come from their seniors not to hoist a saffron flag in the communally sensitive areas.

The Congress and NCP leaders lead a delegation to Latur to personally meet the policemen. Leader of opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said, “We demand a CID probe in the matter.” The state government is trying to trigger communal tensions by such incidents to hide their failures.

