CM Devendra Fadnavis: 40,000 electric vehicles needed to change public transport

The state will require 40,000 electric buses to bring a visible change in the eco-friendly sustainable transport system, for which multiple policy initiatives are under way. The state, which has already enforced its first electric vehicles policy complete with incentives to manufacturers, has plans to put 1,800 electric buses on roads in Mumbai (1,000), Pune (500) and Nagpur (300).

“Maharashtra has already initiated multi-pronged projects to address the challenge of a sustainable transport system. The integrated transport system, which would facilitate efficient use of public transport using a single travel ticket from end to end, will help help decongest roads and curtail the high level of carbon emissions,” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

“Our estimate is, we will require 40,000 electric vehicles to transform the face of public transport. In the first installment we have ordered only 1800,” he added. Addressing the Niti Ayog in New Delhi, Fadnavis unveiled the state’s strategy for sustainable transport mobility.

“Maharashtra was the first state to have its electric vehicle policy, which has provided huge incentives to the manufcaturers,” he said. To enable the state compete with others, the government assured to bring down the rates from Rs 6 to 4 per unit for electric vehicles.

Emphasising on the 250-km Metro network in the state, he said, “At present the railway network in Mumbai and its suburbs have a maximum carrying capacity of 7 million passengers daily. Once the entire Metro railway becomes operational it will carry 9 million passengers daily.

