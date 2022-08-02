scorecardresearch
CM busy accepting felicitations instead of providing aid to farmers: NCP

"Cotton and Soyabean farmers have suffered huge losses due to floods in Vidarbha and Marathwada region. Instead of giving priority to this issue, the Chief Minister is busy accepting felicitations. This is nothing but insensitivity,” said Ajit Pawar, addressing a press conference.

In a letter also submitted to deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, the Opposition also raised a demand of Rs 1.50 lakh per hectare for horticulture. (File Photo)

The Opposition on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Eknath Shine of “busy accepting felicitations” over providing aid to suffering farmers. The leader of the Opposition (LoP) in state assembly, Ajit Pawar, along with a delegation of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders, also submitted a letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari demanding Rs 75,000 per hectare aid to farmers facing floods.

“Cotton and Soyabean farmers have suffered huge losses due to floods in Vidarbha and Marathwada region. Instead of giving priority to this issue, the Chief Minister is busy accepting felicitations. This is nothing but insensitivity,” said Pawar, addressing a press conference.

In a letter also submitted to deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, the Opposition also raised a demand of Rs 1.50 lakh per hectare for horticulture.

“Snail attack on Soyabean in Marathwada and Vidarbha has affected few thousand acres of land. Despite the CM and DCM’s tour, no word has been sent to the Centre and, as a result, no team from there has visited yet for inspection,” Pawar said. The NCP leader said that over 10 lakh hectare farmland has been affected due to rains and subsequent floods in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions. “After Kharif, the Rabi season is set to start. Immediate financial aid is the need of the hour,” he said.

In a letter to Koshyari and Fadnavis, the LoP said that educational fees of students from intensive rainfall-hit areas should be waived off for the year 2022-23. “The state government should also take a positive stand on providing relief to agricultural labourers in the form of one-time payment,” the letter stated.

