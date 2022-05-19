CM asks Sena ministers to speed up development work, be ready for upcoming polls

CHIEF MINISTER Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday instructed ministers from the Shiv Sena to speed up various development works in their respective constituencies and be prepared to fight and win the party’s second Rajya Sabha seat and the upcoming local body polls.

Thackeray met the ministers at his official residence, ‘Varsha’, on Wednesday evening. Since addressing a mega rally last Saturday, he held meetings with the party legislators and district chiefs over the last few days. The raft of meetings in a matter of days has sent out a clear message to the party rank and file that the CM, who had been unwell for almost six months after a spinal surgery in November, has regained full fitness and is back in action.

Sena sources said the party chief took up various issues at the meeting with ministers. “The CM has instructed ministers from the Shiv Sena to fast-track development works in their respective constituencies. He has also asked them to not only oversee pending work in their respective districts but also an additional district assigned by the party,” said a Sena minister on condition of anonymity.

He added that the CM also told his ministers that the party will fight to win its second Rajya Sabha seat and asked them to be prepared for it.

While the Sena is likely to nominate senior leader Sanjay Raut for the Upper House, the candidate for the second is in the process of being finalised, the minister said. The elections to six Rajya Sabha seats will be held on June 10.

The minister added that Thackeray also exhorted his ministers to be fully prepared for the upcoming local body polls and instructed them to go for the institutional development projects in health and education sectors, among others. “The ministers have been assigned specific areas in order to ensure that the party is well-equipped to fight the local body polls. The idea is that the party should be ready for elections whenever they are announced,” the minister said.

“The CM also sought more focus on implementing institutional development projects that would serve the people for a longer period. It will ensure a permanent connect with the people,” he added.

Meanwhile, Raut on Wednesday alleged horse-trading by the Opposition ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections.