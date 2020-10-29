Maharashtra CM asks Sena dist chiefs to make people aware of works done by MVA govt

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Ahead of the completion of one year of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray asked the party’s district chiefs to take the works done by the state government to the people across the state.

On Tuesday night, Thackeray held a meeting with all district chiefs to discuss the Covid-19 situation, farmers issues and the party affairs. “Thackeray has asked the district chiefs to take the works done by the government to the people,” said a functionary. This was the fourth meeting with the district chiefs after Thackeray became the CM.

The move is being seen as an attempt to counter the Opposition that has been highlighting the failures of the government. Thackeray, who took oath as CM on November 28, will complete one year in office next month.

Sources said the district chiefs are likely to use the hoardings and the flex boards for advertising the government’s works.

“Thackeray also asked the district chiefs to enrol a minimum 30,000 people in each assembly constituency across the state in its membership drive launched on Dussehra,” said a district chief from Marathwada region. At the meeting, some of the district chiefs also raised the issue of non-cooperation from the Congress and NCP guardian ministers.

