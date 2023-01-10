CM asks officials to change old system of contractor registration, approves 85 new contractors

CHIEF MINISTER Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting of board of directors of the Maharashtra Water Conservation Corporation on Monday during which registration of 85 new contractors to carry out water conservation work was approved.

A decision to approve contractor registration by checking the criteria at the managing director level of the corporation was also taken in the meeting. The 63rd meeting of the Board of Directors of Maharashtra Water Conservation Corporation was held on Monday.

In the meeting, CM Shinde asked officials to immediately change the old system of contractor registration by the corporation and implement a new transparent and open registration process for contractors, who fulfil the criteria. Fadnavis instructed the officials to emphasise water conservation works in the state as required.

An official said that during the meeting CM instructed the concerned officials to maintain work quality and stick to the timeline and told the officials to award new work only after checking the quality of work done by the contractor earlier. During the meeting, it was decided to form a committee to study the regional balance of water conservation in the state and to study the backlog in the regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada and Konkan.

Fadnavis instructed officials to ensure that regional balance is maintained in water conservation schemes and priority should be given in a transparent manner keeping in mind the backlog in the three aforementioned regions. The deputy CM also asked officials to ensure that all works are completed immediately after a strict review of the previously approved and in-progress works.

“The issue of approving 225 tenders for main works of water conservation schemes of 600 hectares of irrigation capacity under the Maharashtra Water Conservation Corporation and other constructions was discussed during the meeting…,” an official said.